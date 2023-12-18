Naini to pursue pensioners’ demands

Warangal: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy has assured the retired government employees of taking their issues to the notice of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Speaking at a programme organised as part of the Pensioners Day in Hanumakonda, Naini said that he will pursue the issues faced by the pensioners and other issues related to the Pay Revision Committee (PRC). The retired employees said that the previous government didn’t heed to their justifiable demands.

The retired employees felicitated Naini on the occasion. Retired employees Hanumakonda unit district president M Malla Reddy, vice-president Mohan, State secretary Vijayalaxmi, Prabhakar, Sanjeeva Reddy, Dr Vebkat Reddy, Sadananda Chary and Laxminarayana were among others present.