Nalgonda: 100 youth join BRS

Naraketpally (Nalgonda): In a significant political shift, about 100 youth of NSUI joined the BRS party here on Tuesday in the presence of Nakrekal sitting MLA and party candidate Chirumarthi Lingaiah. The joiners were led by T Nagaraju, B Sai, and R Sai Kumar.

Addressing the youth, the MLA said that the BRS party is the only one that takes care of all sections of the people. Lingaiah stated that youth played a key role in the formation of Telangana state and urged them to stand by BRS, a party that always thinks about the future of youth and their development.

He reminded the attendees of the BRS government’s efforts in establishing a medical and nursing college in Nalgonda. Appreciating the newcomers, he urged them to work towards development of education and employment under the BRS banner. Moreover, he exuded confidence in his victory in the forthcoming Assembly elections.