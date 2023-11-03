Nalgonda: All set for receipt of nominations

Nalgonda: District Election officer and Collector RV Karnan stated that the Election Commission would issue a notification on Friday on the general assembly elections. The process would be completed with the counting on December 3.

Along with SP Apoorva Rao, he briefed the media that the nominations filing would conclude on November 10. Scrutiny will be taken up on November 13 and withdrawals will be allowed till November 15. Polling will be held on November 30 from 7 am to 5 pm. Counting of votes would be held on December 3 from 8 am.

There are 14, 45. 855 voters in the district. Women voters number 7, 27,757 as against 7,17,977 male voters. Transgender votes are 181. A total of 1,766 polling stations have been arranged in the district.

The Collector said that all political parties can obtain vehicles and other permits online. He said that distribution and reception centers have been set up in six constituencies in the district.

He said that the personnel who go from the distribution center with the EVMs the day before the polling would return to the same center after the polling. He said that all arrangements had been made for counting at FCI godowns located on Miryalaguda Road in Nalgonda. He stated that all arrangements were made regarding the elections and asked the political parties to cooperate and to follow the rules.

SP Apoorva Rao said tight arrangements had been made in view of the filing of nominations from Friday. She urged the political parties to follow rules and cooperate with the police. She informed that Section 144 would be in force at the Returning Officer centers. She added that only 3 vehicles along with the nomination candidate and 4 other people would be allowed into the nomination centers.