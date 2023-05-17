Nalgonda: Angry farmers burn grain on road

Peddavoora ( Nalgonda) : Tension prevailed for a while in Peddavoora mandal on Tuesday when the angry farmers stage protest against long wait of days for the sale of grain at the purchasing centres, also waiting for few more days for the arrival of lorries to transport the grains.

As the trucks do not arrive at the IKP center located at Chalakurthy X road in Peddavoora mandal of Nalgonda district, the farmers sat on dharna expressing their anger by throwing grain on the and burning it.

They demanded that lorries should be sent immediately to solve their paddy purchase and transportation problems. Traffic on the Nagarjunasagar Hyderabad road came to a grinding halt due to farmers’ protest.

The farmers suspended their agitation after the police intervened and assurance was given that their issues would be addressed.