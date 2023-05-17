Live
- Five dead, seven injured after a lorry hits an auto carrying labourers in Prakasam
- Chennai: Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu likely to be opened on June 12
- Thiruvananthapuram: 288 get central government jobs in Kerala
- Chennai: Death toll rises to 19
- Thiruvananthapuram: Probe ordered after puja performed at high security area
- New Delhi: ‘Shadow or implicit ban on The Kerala Story is false & baseless’: TN Police to SC
- Bengaluru: Lingayats demand Karnataka CM post, lobbying begins for Dy CM
- Bengaluru: Communal agenda derailed BJP in Karnataka, undermined development
- Mangaluru: Ramanatha Rai hangs up his boots‘No more electoral politics for me’, he declared
- Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel to be shunted out
Nalgonda: Angry farmers burn grain on road
Peddavoora ( Nalgonda) : Tension prevailed for a while in Peddavoora mandal on Tuesday when the angry farmers stage protest against long wait of days for the sale of grain at the purchasing centres, also waiting for few more days for the arrival of lorries to transport the grains.
As the trucks do not arrive at the IKP center located at Chalakurthy X road in Peddavoora mandal of Nalgonda district, the farmers sat on dharna expressing their anger by throwing grain on the and burning it.
They demanded that lorries should be sent immediately to solve their paddy purchase and transportation problems. Traffic on the Nagarjunasagar Hyderabad road came to a grinding halt due to farmers’ protest.
The farmers suspended their agitation after the police intervened and assurance was given that their issues would be addressed.