Nalgonda: Animal Husbandry rescues dairy farmers during lockdown

Nalgonda: The officials of Animal Husbandry Department came to the rescue of dairy farmers by purchasing milk from them in Nalgonda district during the lockdown.

Speaking with the media here on Sunday, District Animal Husbandry Joint Director Dr V Srinivas Rao said they held discussions with all major and minor milk procurement centre owners and made them to purchase milk from around 95,000 dairy farmers present across the district.

He said that on an average three to four lakh litres milk will be produced per day from 2.75 lakh cattle in the district and about 1.50 lakh litres of milk will be procured by major milk procurement centres including Mother Dairy, Vijaya, Venkateshwara, Maskati, Jersy and Arokya and 5000 litres will be procured by five small dairies in the district.

Apart from this, milk vendors also purchase milk from the farmers to sell to households etc. The price of the milk per litre will be Rs 42 to Rs 48 and sometimes Rs 60, depending on the fat present in the milk, he added.

Dr Srinivas Rao further informed that 15 tonnes of fodder seeds were distributed to the livestock farmers in November and December months to address the fodder issues in summer. Along with this, paddy crop cutting of the recent Rabi season also will cater to the fodder needs in the present summer.