Nalgonda: Anna Hazare to visit Telangana soon to unveil Gandhi statues

Nalgonda: The representatives of Gandhi Global Family and Gandhi Gyan Prathistan met Anna Hazare in Pune and invited him to unveil 150 statues of Mahatma Gandhi in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Chairman of the Prathistan Gunna Rajender Reddy announced that Anna Hazare had consented to visit Hyderabad and start the programme by unveiling the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on January 20, at Mahatma Gandhi College of Education, Kuntloor in Hayatnagar mandal.



The Gandhi Global Family & Gandhi Gyan Prathistan has been organising various programmes throughout the year commemorating the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi in two Telugu States. As part of this, October 2, 2019, it organised a massive gathering of students (more than 5,000 ) attired as Bala Gandhis in Nalgonda for which Guinness Book of World Records issued a Certificate of Appreciation.

The organisation has been conducting awareness programmes in hundreds of schools about Sustainable Development Goals-2030 with special reference to Gandhian ideology. It has also published books and literature on Gandhian ideology and distributed to the students. Also taken up plantation programme in institutions like Mahatma Gandhi University and others. It has also conducted national seminars on Sustainable Development Goals involving experts. Further, it has decided to unveil 150 statues of Mahatma Gandhi in various important places as part of paying tributes to the Mahatma. Gunna Rajender Reddy said that there was a dire need to revisit Gandhi in order to establish peace worldwide for sustainable development.