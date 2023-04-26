Nalgonda: BRS plenary widens gulf between party leaders

Nalgonda: The constituency representatives meetings of BRS in erstwhile Nalgonda district have widened the gulf between the sitting MLAs of the party and the aspirants of tickets to compete with them.

The party ticket aspirants remained absent during the party's Atmiya Sammelanam organised under the leadership of the sitting MLAs in the district. In a similar manner, the party flag unveiling and representative meetings held on Tuesday were also conducted under the leadership of the sitting MLAs.

As usual, the leaders who are hoping for a ticket against the sitting MLAs were absent from these meetings. It is noteworthy that they organised party flag unveilings and meetings on their own.

Especially in Nakrekal Assembly constituency, a meeting of party leaders was held under the leadership of MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah. In competition, former MLA Vemula Veeresham also held a meeting of party leaders from various mandals by unfurling the party flag at the Pannalagudem camp office in Nakrekal.

Dissident leaders, party founder member and party state secretary Chada Kishan Reddy and Pilli Ramaraju were absent from the party plenary held under the leadership of MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy in Nalgonda. Rama Raju specially conducted a meeting.

Also, Kanmanth Reddy Shasidhar Reddy and former MLA Venepalli Chander Rao were not seen in the BRS plenary held in Kodad under the leadership of Bollam Mallaiah.

As MLC MC Kotireddy has become in-charge of Janagama district, the party event was held under the leadership of MLA Nomula Bhagat in Nagarjunasagar. Hear Koti Reddy supporters did not attend the meeting.

Former MLC Karne Prabhakar's supporters did not turn up at the party's event organised by MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy in Munugode.

Followers of Chintala Venkateshwar Reddy remained away from the meetings held under the leadership of MLA Payla Sekhar Reddy in Bhongir.

Although his opponents wanted to stay away from the party's meeting organised by sitting MLA Ravindra Kumar in Devarakonda, all of them were forced to attend the same as Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy was present.