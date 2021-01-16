Nalgonda: Covid vaccine roll out to frontline warriors begins

Nalgonda: Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy stated that no one should worry about the Covid-19 vaccine as it would be provided to all in the order of priority. The Minister along with Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav launched the Covid vaccination drive at the Government General Hospital in Suryapet on Saturday.

The Minister said that the government had decided to provide vaccine in the first phase to all frontline warriors and the doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers, constables would be vaccinated on priority basis.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Gujja Deepika, Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy, District Library chairman Nimmala Srinivas Goud, Municipal chairperson Annapurna, vice-chairman Kishore, District Medical and Health Officer Harshavardhan and Hospital Superintendent Muralidhar Reddy were present on the occasion.

In Nalgonda, State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy along with Zilla Parishad chairman Banda Narender Reddy and local MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy launched the Covid vaccination for the health department staff at the district government hospital.

Similarly, in Yadadri-Bhongir district, Government Whip and Aler MLA Gongidi Sunitha along with District Collector Anita Ramachandran, MLA P Shekar Reddy and MLC Alimineti Krishna Reddy launched the vaccination at the Government Hospital in Bhongir. As many as nine vaccination centres have been established in erstwhile Nalgonda district to carry out the first phase of vaccination.