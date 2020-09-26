Nalgonda: DCM vehicle falls into Sagar canal

Vemulapally (Nalgonda): A DCM vehicle loaded with chillies plunged into Sagar canal at Vemulapalli on Friday when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle.

According to sources, a DCM loaded 110 bags of dried chillies from a cold storage at Nadikudi of Dachepallly mandal in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, which has to be delivered to Nalgonda. On its way to the destination, the DCM hit the barricades on a bridge at Vemulapally while giving side to a car and fell into the canal. The vehicle got washed away for a few meters due to heavy water flow in the canal.

The driver-cum-owner, Hasan Peer, who do not know swimming, managed to open the door and climbed on the bags and screamed for help. Locals heard his screams and rescued him.

On Information, Vemulapally SI Sudheer Kumar along with his staff rushed to the spot and with the help of two cranes and a JCB, fished out the vehicle.