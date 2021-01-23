Nalgonda denizens to sing national anthem daily

Nalgonda: State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukendar Reddy stated that commitment and courage would instill patriotism in every Indian. Along with District Judge Ramesh Babu, Superintendent of AV Ranganath and local MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Gutha launched the national anthem daily singing programme at main junctions of the town, initiated by Jana Gana Mana Utsava Samithi on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Later, the guests garlanded the statue and paid floral tributes to Netaji and as part of the programme unfurled the Azad Hind Fauj flag and participated in Netaji Jayanti celebrations meeting.

Addressing the gathering, Gutha said Subhas Chandra Bose was a great freedom fighter who founded the Azad Hind Fauj to free the country from the clutches of the British. He said that it was commendable to start a national anthem daily singing programme in Nalgonda town on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the great leader.

District Judge Ramesh Babu, in his address, stated that country needed a dynamic leader like Netaji whose courage had shown the way towards achieving independence.

Local MLA Bhupal Reddy said that it was our duty to remember all the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country, and added that plans were afoot to install the statues of freedom fighters on the mini tank bund to be constructed on the bund of Pangal reservoir.

Municipal chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy, vice-chairman Abbagoni Ramesh, Jana Gana Mana Utsava Samithi convener Karnati Vijay Kumar and co-convener Kolanpaka Ravi Kumar and youth in large numbers participated in the programme.