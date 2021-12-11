Nalgonda: Differences in Congress come to fore in MLC poll

Nalgonda: Differences in the Congress party were exposed once again during the local body MLC elections for Nalgonda constituency.

Former MLA and present Aler ZPTC Kududula Nagesh (Congress) who contested as an independent for Nalgonda Local Authorities Constituency fired salvos at the party leaders for not taking care of both the party and the party workers.

After casting his vote in Bhongir, speaking to the media, he came down heavily on the party MPs of the district over their failure in not contesting the election even though the party had respective 300 votes. People of the erstwhile Nalgonda district are well aware of the internecine politics which cost the party dearly. He flayed the leaders for not supporting him though he entered the fray as an independent candidate in the MLC election. He said the party workers were vexed with the attitude of the leaders. Though a majority voters of in the local body MLC elections were very clear on which party stood by their side, they were inclined towards TRS only because of the cheap politicking by the Congress leaders.

Nagesh fired salvos at the CPM over not casting votes in the MLC election and added that it was undemocratic and unfair. He advised the comrades to look within and review whey they did not support people like him who were fighting for people's rights.

Meanwhile, of the total 1,271 votes, as many as 1,233 voters utilised their votes at the 8 polling stations arranged across the erstwhile Nalgonda district. TRS voters reached respective polling stations in buses right from their camps, whereas the voters of CPM kept away from casting their votes on the direction of the party high command.

TRS MLC candidate Mankena Koti Reddy cast his vote at a polling booth arranged in Miryalaguda, whereas Minister Jagadish Reddy exercised his franchise in Suryapet. All ballot boxes were shifted to strong room arranged at the Mahila Samakya building located in Nalgonda.