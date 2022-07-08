Nalgonda: Gade Chandrasekhar Realises his dream despite many odds

Nalgonda: A youth simply followed the message of Swami Vivekananda's 'Arise, awake and stop not till you reach the goal' and went on to fulfil his dream of completing PhD against all odds.

From wood cutting to earning a doctorate, Gade Chandrasekhar, hailing from Madgulapally in Nalgonda district, has made a long arduous journey successfully. In childhood he toiled in brick kilns and cut firewood for his family, he kept his ambition alive.

Chandrasekhar belongs to the poor Dalit family of Gade Venkaiah and Yellamma. He studied till Class 10 in Madgulapally, pursued Inter and degree in Miryalaguda. A year after completing PG from OU Arts College, Hyderabad, he aced the JRF test in 2013 and got PhD admission at OU in 2014.

He researched on the topic of 'Life of Vattikota Alvaru Swamy – Literature.' Reminising his journey, he informed that used to migrate with his maternal grandfather wherever there was work.

He could only eat at night if they worked all day. He also worked as a night watchman at the sub-station in Madgulapally from Class 7 to Class 10 and earned a salary of Rs 400 per month.

Later, he worked as a laborer in brick kilns. From tenth class to graduation, he used to cut firewood and also do painting work. Even though he faced many problems and obstacles, he did not give up his favorite passion of reading. At the university, he took up a job at a liquor company in Malkajgiri, worked all night and studied at the university in day time.