Nalgonda: Gaiety and pomp mark Telangana Formation Day

Nalgonda/ Suryapet/Bhongir : The spirit of the Telangana reverberated across the erstwhile Nalgonda district as the State Formation Day celebrations were held on a grand scale.

The occasion was marked by paying tributes at martyrs’ memorial and unveiling of national flags in government offices. The celebrations commenced with a vibrant display of patriotism, as various political parties and government, and other organisations came together to honour the significance of this memorable day. At Nalgonda Collectorate, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy unfurled the national flag and delivered a powerful message commemorating the State’s decade-long journey. Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy, Additional Collector Kushboo Gupta, SP Apoorva Rao, MLAs, people’s representatives, and officials from diverse departments, added grandeur to the ceremony.

In Suryapet, Minister G Jagadish Reddy unfurled the national flag, emphasising the remarkable progress achieved by the State over the past nine years. His insightful message enlightened the people about Telangana’s significant achievements.

District Collector N Venkatarao, along with officials and people’s representatives, graced the ceremony.

Yadadri Bhongir district Collectorate witnessed a momentous occasion as Government Whip Gongidi Sunita Mahender Reddy unfurled the national flag, symbolising the unity and pride of Telangana. Collector Pamela Satpathy, district officials, and people’s representatives participated in this historical event, underscoring their commitment to the State’s prosperity.

The celebration of Telangana Day was not confined to any specific party, as parties such as leaders of BRS, Congress, TJS, TDP, and BJP organised many events to mark the occasion. Rallies were held, exemplifying the collective spirit of the people, while national flags were unfurled with exuberance at various party offices.

The day witnessed a magnificent display of unity, pride, and progress. The celebrations epitomised the remarkable journey of the State and its people. With every passing year, Telangana continues to grow, thrive, and make significant strides towards a brighter future, officials and ruling party leaders stressed.