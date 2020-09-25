Nalgonda: Gandhi's 150th Jayanthi Utsav brochures released

Nalgonda: TS Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy has released brochures of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Jayanthi Utsav at his residence in Nalgonda on Friday.



Speaking to the media, Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCOT) member MV Gona Reddy informed that the association will organise online / virtual event from October 1 to 3 from 4 pm to 8 pm. He said GCOT will release a Global Declaration with the motto - Reimagining

India for Global Order - to reiterate India's wisdom for global evolution in the wake of Covid-19 crisis.

GCOT is also presenting 'Gramodaya Bandhu Mitra Puraskar' to 150 persons for rendering outstanding services in empowering villages and working towards accomplishing the goal of Gram Swaraj as advocated by Mahatma Gandhi, he informed.

During the centenary celebrations of Osmania University in 20017-18, GCOT, a social enterprise was founded to enable alumni to pay back to the society, Reddy added.

Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy lauded the services of GCOT and suggested the organisation to educate the new generations on Gandhi's thoughts and principles in the interest of national integrity and harmony.