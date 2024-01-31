  • Menu
Nalgonda: IMA Neelagiri docs honour fallen hero

IMA Neelagiri doctors paying tributes to the picture of Dr Abhishek Raju who lost his life while serving patients during Covid-19 pandemic
Highlights

Nalgonda: Responding to the call of National IMA Delhi, the doctors at IMA Neelagiri under the aegis of their president Dr Anitha Rani honoured family members of Dr Abhishek Raju, who lost his life during the Covid-19 pandemic. During an event held here on Tuesday, the doctors paid tribute to victim by garlanding his photo.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Rani said that they would aid the family and asked them to contact them in case of any medical need. “Doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff rendered their services during the Covid pandemic across the country and laid down their lives for the patients. May the souls of all the medical personnel who died during Covid rest in peace,” she said.

X