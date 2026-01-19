  1. Home
NTR pioneer of welfare schemes

  • Created On:  19 Jan 2026 7:30 AM IST
NTR pioneer of welfare schemes
Kondapi: Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Satya paid tributes to the statues of NT Ramarao and Damacharla Anjaneyulu at Turpu Nayudupalem, commemorating their party founder’s death anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Swamy described NTR as more than a three-letter name, calling him a symbol of Telugu self-respect who showcased Telugu pride globally. He praised NTR as the pioneer of welfare schemes who transformed poor people’s lives through revolutionary programmes, including two-rupee-per-kilo rice, pucca houses, Janata clothes, and equal property rights for women.

The minister emphasised that NTR dedicated himself to public welfare both in cinema and politics, remaining a god-like figure in Telugu hearts. He stated NTR’s glory would shine eternally as long as Telugu people exist, adding that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Lokesh continuegoverning according to NTR’s ideals and vision.

NTR tributeAndhra Pradesh politicsPublic fund controversyMedical colleges fundingStatue vs welfare debate
