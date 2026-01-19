NTR’s 4-decade bond with Nellore recalled

Nellore: As the 30th death anniversary of former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), was observed on Sunday (January 18), leaders and followers recalled his extraordinary four-decade-long association with Nellore district, which began much before the formation of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1983. Renowned as both a legendary actor and a towering political figure, NTR shared a special emotional and political bond with Nellore. He was instrumental not only in shaping seasoned leaders but also in giving political birth to several youths who had little or no prior exposure to politics. Under his leadership, many ordinary individuals rose to prominence, reflecting his belief in empowering grassroots workers.

Several leaders from Nellore district emerged as MLAs and Ministers during NTR’s regime between 1983 and 1994. Prominent among them were All India NTR Fans Association president Tallapaka Ramesh Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy of Nellore city, law graduate Chennareddy Penchala Reddy, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy of Sarvepalli constituency, Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy of Kovur, K. Mastanaiah of Gudur (a daily wage porter at Gudur RTC bus stand), Raja Sai Krishna Yachendra, Nallapureddy Chandrasekhara Reddy, Kurukondla Ramakrishna of Venkatagiri constituency and Yellasiri Srinivasulu Reddy, a lemon merchant from Rapuru constituency.

Among them, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Tallapaka Ramesh Reddy earned ministerial berths in the NTR Cabinet, handling the R&B and Transport portfolios respectively. Senior leaders from political families such as Bejawada Papi Reddy, Anam Venkata Reddy, Nallapureddy Srinivasulu Reddy, Nallapureddy Chandrasekhara Reddy and Nallapureddy Prasanna represented Kovur, Venkatagiri and Athmakur constituencies on behalf of TDP between 1983 and 1990.

Nellore district enjoyed significant political glory during the NTR era. The TDP registered a massive victory in all Assembly segments and the Nellore MP seat in the 1983 elections and shared half the Assembly seats in the 1985 polls. Several Congress stalwarts such as Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy, K.V. Subba Reddy, Chitturu Venkatasesha Reddy (CV Sesha Reddy) and Nuvvula Venkataratnam Naidu were defeated, some even losing their deposits.

After NTR was unseated due to alleged backstabbing politics led by Nadella Bhaskar Rao, leaders from Nellore cutting across party lines—including Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu and Nallapureddy Srinivasulu Reddy—organised public meetings throughout the district in his support, helping him regain power in subsequent elections. During his tenure, the Somasila Project was completed and the Telugu Ganga Project was initiated.

Ironically, the decline of NTR’s political career also began in Nellore. A day before stepping down as Chief Minister, NTR, along with his wife Lakshmi Parvathi, addressed a massive public meeting at Gandhi Bomma Centre in Nellore city, where an emotional NTR, shedding tears, spoke about the conspiracy allegedly hatched by some of his close followers.