Nalgonda: In-charge Collector Vanamala Chandrashekar reviews Palle Pragathi works in Appajipet

Nalgonda: District In-charge Collector Vanamala Chandrashekar took part in the second phase of Palle Pragathi programme held at Appajipet village in Nalgonda mandal in the district on Tuesday. The In-charge Collector discussed the works done in first phase of Palle Pragathi and works being carried out in the present phase of works in the village with officials, local body representatives and villagers.



As part of his visit, he inspected the construction works of new gram panchayat building and expressed his happiness over the progress of works. Later, he laid foundation for the burial ground in the village. Revenue Divisional Officer Jagadishwar Reddy, Tahsildar Nagarjuna, Sarpanch, officials and villagers participated in the programme.