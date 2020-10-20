Nalgonda: Industrial park in Veliminedu is waste of public money

Nalgonda: Praja Porata Samithi president Nume Venkata Swamy stated the idea of setting up of an industrial park in Veliminedu village, which was already affected by pollution, was an unwise decision of Telangana state industrial infrastructure corporation (TSIIC).



A meeting was held at Nalgonda RDO office on Monday to know the details of the lands belonging to Veliminedu assigned landholders. Victims of Veliminedu village, who would lose their lands due to the proposed industrial park, attended the meeting.

Speaking on behalf of the victims at the meeting, Venkataswamy said the TSIIC should have effective data. Stating that people would be happy if the government sets up such industrial parks on barren and useless lands and other government lands, he said that establishment of industrial parks in the most fertile lands, particularly in Veliminedu, where 18 pharmaceutical companies emitting toxic gases and polluting the atmosphere is a testament to TSIIC's ignorance. Further purchasing 289 acres, whose worth is Rs 50 lakh per acre, and setting up an industrial park would be a waste of government money, he observed and added wasting public money is nothing but destroying national wealth.

Venkataswamy said purchasing fertile lands at a high cost in Veliminedu when 1,800 acres is available near Industrial Park in Dandumalkapuram in Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district is a meaningless decision of TSIIC and revenue department. He warned if the government continues its decision, the tragedy that took place in Nandigram village in West Bengal would repeat in Veliminedu. He challenged the TRS government to set up industrial park if it do not want the 10,000 votes in the vicinity of Veliminedu.

He appealed Minister Jagadish Reddy and local MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah to take initiation to cancel the setting up of industrial park in Veliminedu and win the hearts of the villagers.

"If an industrial park is forcibly set up in Veliminedu, then the village will become another Nandigram. The first bullet that fired will have to go right through my heart," Venkata Swamy warned the government.