Nalgonda: Kapil Chits hands over 2 lakh insurance cheque to nominee

Nalgonda: Kapil Chit Funds, which is known for best service and care for the customers, handed over Rs 2 lakh of Kapil Health Club Insurance cheque to the nominee Punna Meena, wife of late Punna Sadanandam.

Along with Branch-1 Manager Upender and Branch -2 Manager Saidireddy, Kapil Chits Yadadri Regional Manager B Yadagiri handed over the cheque to Meena at a programme at Kapil's seond branch at Prakasham Bazar in Nalgonda on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, RM Yadagiri said Sadanandam was a member in Kapil Chit Funds, Branch-2 of Nalgonda. Unfortunately, Sadanandam died in a road accident last year. Hence, the organisation has handed over the insured amount of Rs 2 lakh to his wife Meena, he added. Yadagiri said that besides rendering valuable services, Kapil Chit Funds also helps the family members of the customers during hard times through insurance policy of Kapil Health Club.

Kapil Health Club DGM G Ravinder Reddy, ZAM K Santhosh Rao, AO Geetha, Branch BPO Giri, staff B Naresh, K Venkanna, N Kranthi, SK Chand Pasha and others were present on the occasion.