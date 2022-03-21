Nalgonda man held for dialing 100 after his wife refused to cook mutton curry

A man from Nalgonda district has been arrested by the police for dialing 100 six times in drunk state to file a complaint against his wife for not cooking him mutton curry.



Naveen (28), a native of Cherla Gowraram village in Kanagal mandal of Nalgonda district.



Going into details, Naveen returned home in drunk state on Friday night with mutton and asked his wife to prepare curry. "Fumed over her husband returning home in intoxicated state, Naveen's wife refused to prepare the curry following which Naveen dialed 100," the police said.



Kanagal SI Nagesh said that the staff initially though it was a prank call and disconnected it. "But Naveen continued to dial 100 to complain against his wife. He made six calls with the same complaint," the SI added.

Following the complaint, the police went to his home but did not arrest him as he was in inebriated state. However, they arrested him on Saturday morning for wasting the police time by dialing emergency number for an irrelevant issue.

Later, Naveen admitted his mistake and confined himself to the house as he became fun of the villagers for calling police to file a complaint over an irrelevant matter.