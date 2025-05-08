Nalgonda: Police step up vigil at check post to curb rice smuggling

Damaracherla (Nalgonda): In a major move to curb illegal transportation of paddy into Telangana, Nalgonda district Superintendent of Police (SP) Sharath Chandra Pawar conducted a surprise inspection at the border check-post in Vadapally, located in Damaracherla mandal on Wednesday.

During the inspection, SP Pawar reviewed the registers and questioned the officials about the arrival of paddy-laden trucks from neighboring states. Expressing serious concern, the SP stated that middlemen are attempting to exploit the bonus scheme announced by the Telangana government by illegally transporting paddy from other States into Telangana. “The sale of paddy from other States within Telangana is strictly prohibited,” he clarified. “To tackle this issue, we have established two integrated check-posts in the district—at Vadapally and Nagarjunasagar—along the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border.”

According to SP Pawar, a total of 103 trucks transporting paddy have already been intercepted at these border points. He further revealed that eight cases have been registered so far against individuals involved in this illegal trade. “A full-scale investigation into this racket is underway,” he added. Issuing a stern warning, the SP said that strict action would be taken against anyone found involved in the unauthoried transport of paddy. “We are committed to protecting the interests of local farmers and ensuring that government welfare schemes are not misused,” he emphasized.

The district police have intensified vigilance at all entry points to ensure that no illegal transportation of paddy takes place during the ongoing procurement season.