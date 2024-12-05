Nalgonda ryot bags ICAR’s ‘Millionaire Farmer of India’ Award

Hyderabad: A farmer from Nalgonda district, Lokasani Padma Reddy, has been announced the Millionaire Farmer of India by the Government of India in recognition of the best farmers in the country and their services.

Loksani Padma Reddy is achieving the highest yield and quality by adopting horticulture crops in the most scientific and sophisticated methods, especially in sweet orange, lemon, guava, papaya and amla plantations. Experts recommend the cultivation methods being carried out by him to many farmers. The soapnut variety, developed by Padma Reddy himself, has already been reported to be applied to the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights in New Delhi to be registered as ‘Lokasani Padma Reddy Kunkudu’, which has a characteristic pineapple flavour.

Padma Reddy has set up a nursery of soapnut saplings for the first time in the country and is providing high-quality saplings to the farmers. He has already applied for patents by adopting natural soapnut cultivation and doing research on them. The patent processing involves a mixture of LPR organic liquid prepared using locally available cow urine, dung and other crop waste sludge and waste from horticultural crops. Dr N Sheikh Meera, director, ATARI, appreciated the farmer for bagging the prestigious award.