Nalgonda: Samithi donates notebooks to students

Satyasai Seva Samithi members distributing notebooks and pencils to students of a government primary school in Nalgonda on Monday
Nalgonda: Members of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi, Nalgonda donated notebooks, pencils and fruits to students of 31 Govt Primary School at Sundaraiah Colony in Nalgonda town on Monday.

School monitoring officer Shankar, headmistress Roja, school teacher and students thanked the Samithi for the help. Earlier in the day, two poor Inter first year students were given 30 long notebooks. In these programme Convenor of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi of Nalgonda unit J Sandeep Reddy and others participated.

