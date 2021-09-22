Nalgonda: SP AV Ranganath warns on anti-social activities

Nalgonda: District SP AV Ranganath on Tuesday stated that the police will not tolerate any anti-social and illegal activities in the district in the interest of safety and security of all sections of the society.

On Tuesday, in a series of press meets held at district police office meeting hall, he produced two offenders identified as Eluri Srinivas and Vijay Shekar on the charges of making spurious granules at Wadapally as their production center.

SP informed that police saved farmers' 10,000 acres from the spurious granules team. Police recovered 200 liters of DMF liquid, miller, synthetic colour bags, 38 tonnes of granules, two weighing and two bags sewing machines from the arrested persons.

In another press meet, SP Ranganath revealed that Nalgonda one town police has arrested Killdo Suresh of Araku in Vizag and Shaik Mahaboob Ali of Hyderabad on the charges of selling weed oil which is extracted from ganja at the rate of Rs 3000 per 10 ml to the addicted persons.

Police recovered 10 – 100 ml boxes, an activa bike and two cell phones from their possesion. SP Ranganath also informed that one town police of Miryalguda has arrested five ganja sellers and seized 25 kgs of contraband from the arrested.

The arrested were identified as Pothuganti Anil Kumar of Kotha Pet in Hyderabad, Gyaneshwar alias Ganesh of Hayath Nagar, Saidi Reddy alias Babbu of one town area of Miryalguda, Pangi Vishwanath alias Pradeep and Vema Jana Reddy of East Godavari District in Andhra Pradesh.

Similarly, the one town police has arrested two people identified as Dussa Janardhan, the owner of Raja medical shop located at Prakasham Bazar, and customer Ghouse on the charges of selling and consuming high dose painkillers Spasmo- Proxyvon Plus tablets without doctor prescription as a substitute of ganja .

Police seized two sheets of 16 tablets from the offender Janardhan. It is learnt that several youth of the town became slaves to high dose painkillers to get intoxicated.