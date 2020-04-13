Nalgonda: Sweet lime farmers can export their produce

Nalgonda: Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that the government gave permission to sweet lime farmers to export their produce to other States as per their request.

The duo conducted a meeting with agriculture, horticulture, sweet lime farmers and traders at the Collectorate meeting hall here on Sunday and reviewed farmer's plight and lockdown situation in the district.

Later, speaking with the media, the Ministers informed that transport facility was stalled due to corona, due to which export of sweet lime was stopped. In order to rescue the sweet lime farmers in the present critical situation, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao spoke to the Central Agriculture Minister and arrangements are being made to provide transport to the farmers so that they can sell their produce either in Hyderabad or Delhi or any other place as per their choice.

The same was discussed in the meeting and the officials concerned were directed to pay attention on arranging transport vehicles, they added. Stating that several issues were brought to their notice during the meeting, Minister Niranjan Reddy and Jagadish Reddy informed that guidelines on the export of sweet lime and issues raised at the district-level meeting will be discussed at the State-level meeting to be held on April 14. A final announcement will be made on sweet lime export after this meeting, they added.

District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, MLAs Bhupal Reddy and Bhaskar Rao, Additional Collectors Chandra Shekar and Rahul Sharma, officials of various departments and farmers participated in the meeting.