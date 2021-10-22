Nalgonda: Tributes paid to police martyrs

Nalgonda: Telangana policing is an ideal for the country and was at the forefront of maintaining peace and security, protecting women, prosecuting and punishing criminals, Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy stated on Thursday.

He attended the Police Martyrs commemoration Day (Flag Day) function as the chief guest held at the district police office premises and paid tributes to the Police at Martyrs' Pillar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister lauded the sacrifices made by the police and military personnel who are fighting for the people and society at the cost of their lives.

He said that the police department playing an important role in maintaining peace and security in the State

SHE teams were set up in Telangana for the first time in the country to protect the women and added that CM K Chandrashekar Rao is the first ruler to recognize the role of the police department in the development of Telangana.

Government will extend all sorts of help to the families of police martyrs, he asserted.

RI Spurgon Raj acted as parade commander for the smruthi parade organized on this occasion.

District SP AV Ranganath, Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil , Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, MLC Narsi Reddy , Nalgonda Muncipal Chairman Saidi Reddy and others participated

After the program, SP AV Ranganath had a separate meeting with family members of police martyrs and assured them all sorts of support from the department side.

Meanwhile, Police martyrs commemoration day was celebrated in grand manner in TSSP 12th battalion located at Annaparthy in Nalgonda mandal, Suryapet and Bhongir.