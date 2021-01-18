Nalgonda: TRS govt striving to provide better future to jobless youth

Deverakonda (Nalgonda): Nalgonda, Warangal and Khammam Graduate TRS MLC candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said the Telangana government is working to ensure better future and security to the unemployed youth in the State.



He participated in MLC election preparatory meeting at a function hall at Konda Mallepally on Monday. Addressing the participants, he said the State government is committed to provide a bright future to the unemployed youth. He said education system was strengthened and job opportunities have increased after the formation of Telangana State and added that the government is doing it's best for the welfare of all sections of people in the society through various programmes and schemes.

Rajeshwar Reddy reminded that the progress of projects in the backward Devarakonda constituency is better now than in the past. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is thinking of overcoming compensation issues of a few projects and moving towards their solution. He said the government had won people's trust by providing various welfare schemes at their doorsteps. All arrangements were being made by TSPSC to fill 50,000 vacant jobs across the State, he stated.

MLA Ramavath Ravindra naik, ZP Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, local people's representatives, party leaders, workers and others participated in the meeting.