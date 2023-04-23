Nalgonda: Unseasonal Rains in the Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy takes stock of paddy purchase process

Nalgonda : In the wake of unseasonal rain in the district on Friday night, District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy and Additional Collector Bhaskar Rao urged the farmers to not to be impatient and assured that the district administration will take all measures to ensure purchase of grains.

District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy and Additional Collector Bhaskar Rao inspected the paddy purchasing centers to assess their conditions. The District Collector inspected the IKP paddy purchase center at Kanchanapalli village in Nalgonda mandal on Saturday and interacted with the farmers.

During the inspection, the Collector said that the farmers should not get discouraged and assured that the district administration will take all measures to purchase their grain.

Additional Collector Bhaskar Rao visited Chandana Palli-Reddy Bavi PACS center, while several other senior officials including the DRO, DSO, DCO, DM Civil Supplies, and the RDO's visited various procurement centers in the district.

The District Collector said that Tahsildars are visiting and continuously monitoring these centers so that there is no problem during the purchase process.

He said that the untimely rains in the district on Friday night have soaked some paddy here and there. He said that they are regularly reviewing the purchase and issuing orders to the officials from time to time. The official said that from buying grains at purchase centers to sending it to the mills and till the millers import the grain, the process is being constantly monitored.

He said that Yasangi paddy procurement started in the district on April 11. Till now 1,27,000 metric tons of grain has been purchased in the State. He said that till now 272 procurement centers have been opened in the district and 78,392 metric tons of grain has been purchased from 9,380 farmers.

He said that in the wake of unseasonal rains, a meeting was arranged with the millers and transport contractors to ask them to cooperate in the purchase of grain due to unseasonal rains.

He said the organisers of procurement centers and farmers must be alert due to rains and advised them to take precautions to ensure that the grain is safe.

Additional Collector Bhaskar Rao said that on an average 10 to 12 thousand metric tons of grains are being purchased from farmers through the purchase centers every day.