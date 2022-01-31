Nalgonda: Uttam Kumar Reddy elated over membership drive

Nalgonda: Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy has disclosed that among the 549 parliament constituencies in the country, Nalgonda constituency stood at the top in the country in party membership drive, with 3,49,438 people enrolling as party members as January 29.

The Congress party which is eyeing power both at the Center and in the State has come up with Rs 2 lakh accidental insurance policy to every member to strengthen the party from the grassroots level. Uttam Kumar Reddy showed keen interest in the exercise of membership enrollment, touring extensively all the assembly constituencies in his parliament constituency. Huzurnagar assembly constituency came on the top with 76,252 memberships, while Nalgonda assembly constituency fared poorly with just 8,711 new memberships.

It may be noted that the accidental policy of Rs 2 lakh to party members is already being implemented by TRS. Nalgonda MLA Bhupal Reddy while handing over CMRF cheques worth Rs 66,08,800 to 171 beneficiaries at his camp office in Nalgonda stated that Nalgonda constituency stood top in helping the needy for their health issues through the CMRF.

He mentioned that of the 5,000 CMRF applications, 3,800 persons received cheques worth around Rs 17 crore. He said he would continue to come to the aid of the needy by obtaining CMRF assistance with the support of CM KCR. The TRS MLA criticised the Congress, saying it was copying the TRS scheme. He asserted said that the people in the State would not trust Congress as the TRS government was providing good governance and meeting the aspirations of the people.