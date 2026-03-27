Nalgonda will be developed as model constituency: Venkat Reddy

Nalgonda: Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday said that Nalgonda constituency will be developed in all aspects and transformed into the number one constituency in the state.

He laid the foundation stone for the construction of a Government Junior College building at Kanagal mandal headquarters in Nalgonda district, which will be built at a cost of Rs 6 crore. He also distributed Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries.Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the Minister emphasised that education is the key to family progress and overall development.

He urged parents to ensure that their children pursue education. He said the government is giving top priority to education and, as part of this initiative, “Young India Integrated Residential Schools” are being constructed across all constituencies with an allocation of Rs 200 crore each, equipped with modern facilities.