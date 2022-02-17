Narayanpet SP Venkateshwarlu hailed for swift action on sand mafia

Narayanpet: Social activists and Nenu Saitam Socail Organization President Diddi Praveen kumar hailed actions of Naryanpet SP N Venkateshwarlu for acting swiftly within 24 hours on his complaint on Sand mafia and taking stern actions to contain the rampant illegal sand mining in Naryanpet district.

While speaking to media on Wednesday, Diddi Praveen kumar said that this only the beginning and they are going to take up similar protest and file more complaints at various districts against the sand mafia and will not rest until all the illegal sand mining and sand smuggling is stopped across Telangana.

"We have taken up the protest against Sand mafia as a movement. The poor and the middle class people are struggling to get sand, while the sand mafia is utilizing all the loopholes and illegally stealing the valuable government resources and selling the sand in black market and causing a huge loss to the exchequer. The common man as well as the government is at loss, while the sand mafia is amassing 100s of crores of rupees by smuggling sand and selling it at exorbitant prices in big cities like Hyderabad," said the Social worker.

The Social activists thanked the Naryanpet SP for his swift action on his complaint. "The recent surprise visit of Narayanpet SP to Rakonda sand reach and identifying 100s of number plate less tractors and tippers and giving strict instructions to the Makthal police to contain sand smuggling and illegal sand mining will definitely act as a deterrent and am hope full that in the coming days the police will take more measures to stop the illegal sand smuggling in the region," observed Praveen Kumar.

The Nenu Saitam NGO president met the Narayanpet SP on Wednesday and felicitated the SP with a shawl and thanked the SP for his prompt actions.