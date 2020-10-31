Narayanpet: ZPHS Marikal authorities call for help to build 6 classrooms

Narayanpet: The government school students at ZPHS Marikal have been facing tough time due to lack of adequate class rooms since many years now. However, with recent incessant rains, the old dilapidated building had also collapsed recently posing severe danger to the school students.

In view of this, recently, the school authorities with the help of donors dismantled the damaged building remnants and are now seeking government's help to reconstruct at least six new classrooms to accommodate the school students.

The total strength of students at Marikal Zilla Parishad High School is over 715 school students and with no proper classrooms, the school students were forced to sit under the trees for two classes every day. The school authorities have been urging the government or any donor or philanthropists to come forward and construct at least six classrooms for accommodating the high strength of the students in the school.

According to Balaingaiah, senior teacher at ZPHS Marikal, the old school building which was earlier used for primary classes are in a damaged condition and it has been left abandoned for over a decade and are left unutilised. He said that during recent rains, the old building had got further damaged and was posing threat to the safety of the students.

"The ZPHS boys' school in Marikal is one of the top government schools in Narayanpet district. We are having a total strength of more than 715 school students coming from 12 villages surrounding Marikal mandal. However, we are facing a lot of problems with no adequate classrooms to accommodate the high strength of the students in the school.

Though we had old school buildings, but they are left abandoned as they are in a very bad condition. So, with the help of donors, we have dismantled and cleared the debris recently. Already we are running two classes under the trees and facing lot of problems paving way for open space to construct new classrooms for the government school children of ZPHS in Marikal mandal of Narayanpet district.

In view of this, the school authorities at ZPHS marikal are urging the higher-ups of the education department to take up the matter to the government. They have also been requesting the donors or philanthropists to come forward to donate funds for the construction of new classrooms.