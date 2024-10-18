Narender Reddy promises skill devpt centres for youth

Karimnagar: Graduate MLC candidate and Alphores head Dr V Narender Reddy has revealed that if he is wins as an MLC in the upcoming elections, he will work as a servant and be available to everyone.

On Thursday, he campaigned in many high schools, juniors and Adarsh schools in Saidapur mandal and asked the graduates to support him in the graduate elections. He said that he will set up skill development centres for the unemployed across the four districts.

He said that he will work to improve the skills of the unemployed through skill development centres and train them in such a way that they can easily get private and government jobs. He said that he will work to release the pending scholarship dues.

Narender Reddy disclosed that he will talk to the government and release the pending DAs due to the employees. He said he will work for old pension system for the government employees, work to create infrastructure in government schools, job calendar for the unemployed and give job notifications every year.