National Medical Commission asks State govt to submit action taken report within a week

Hyderabad: National Medical CommissionThe National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked the government to send an action taken report within one week on the reallocation of the students of MBBS/PG, whose admissions were cancelled after surprise assessment by the Commission.

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) undergraduate section of National Medical Commission has written to the Health and Family Welfare Principal Secretary SAM Rizvi asking the State government to take action on the issue of the MBBS/PG students whose seats were cancelled after the MARB cancelled the admission for the academic year 2021-2022 after a surprise assessment. The status of the reallocation of the MBBS/PG students was not communicated to the Commission so far, the MARB secretary said.

The Commission had cancelled undergraduate and post graduate seats in MNR, Mahavir and TRR Medical Colleges in the State during its surprise assessment of these colleges. The students were in lurch after their seats got cancelled and no response even after representations to the government. There are 450 undergraduate students and 113 post graduate students of these three colleges.

The Telangana High Court had issued orders on July 11, directing the government to reallocate students from the three colleges within four weeks. Even though the students are attending the classes their attendance was not considered. This was after government authorities asking the students to attend the classes of current colleges. The students had planned to go on strike if the government did not take any decision.

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association president Karthik Nagula said that students had now come out on roads to get the issue solved and were complaining regarding the undue negligence from the side of the state. "The medical students have a right to get reallocated in other colleges under kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences at the earliest to prevent a year of break in studies for unknown reasons. We request the concerned authorities and the university to solve the issue before any mishap," said Karthik.

Now, the NMC has taken the issue in its hand and asked the State to send an action taken report within a week. The government has been asked to take necessary action on priority on reallocation of students.

As per the proposed reallocation plan, supernumerary seats can be created for one batch only but the total number of seats in undergraduate may not exceed from 250.