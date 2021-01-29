National Minorities Panel pats Telangana for welfare sops

Hyderabad:.He held a meeting to review implementation of the Prime Minister's new 15-point programme on minority welfare and various central and state government schemes at BRKR Bhavan on Friday. The state government also received pat for successfully running minority residential schools in the state. The various schemes taken up for the welfare of Christians such as graveyards, financial assistance schemes and Christmas gifts also received the praise of the NMC. State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar gave an overview of the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on minority welfare and various schemes of the state government.

He explained the progress achieved in implementation of schemes such as Shaadi Mubarak, CM overseas scholarship scheme, scholarship schemes and Telangana Minority Residential Schools. Secretary (Minority Welfare) Nadeem Ahmed made a power point presentation and briefed the officials about the various schemes.

Principal Secretaries to Govt Sunil Sharma (TR&B, Housing), Arvind Kumar (MA&UD), Ravi Gupta (Home), Sabyasachi Ghosh (Youth Services), Joint Secretary Minority Welfare Government of India Daniel Richards, Director Dhanalakshmi, SAM Rizvi, Secretary to Govt (HM&FW), D Divya, Spl Secretary to Govt (WD & Senior Citizens Welfare), B Shafiullah, Secretary, TMREIS, Omar Jaleel, Commissioner Intermediate Education, A Devasena, Director School Education, AHN Kanthi Wesley, Managing Director, Telangana State Christian (Minorities) Finance Corporation, Shahnawaz Qasim, Director, Minorities Welfare and other officials were present on the occasion.