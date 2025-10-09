Naveen Yadav, Cong candidate for Jubilee Hills seat

Hyderabad: As expected, the Congress party announced the name of Naveen Yadav as the candidate for bypolls to Jubilee Hills Assembly seat scheduled to be held on November 11.

“The Congress president, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, has approved the candidature of Shri Naveen Yadav as Congress party candidate for the upcoming bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana from 61-Jubilee Hills Constituency,” KC Venugopal, General Secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC), said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Telangana Congress sent a list of three names for the seat. AICC finalised Naveen Yadav’s name. Naveen Yadav, who was earlier with MIM, joined Congress before the 2023 Assembly polls.