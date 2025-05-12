‘Naya Uttar Pradesh’ is reaching new milestones: Yogi

  • Menu
Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the inauguration of the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility, as well as the Strategic Material Technology Complex in Lucknow, through a virtual event hosted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This inauguration was held on the eve of National Technology Day.

During the event, the Chief Minister emphasised that in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ is reaching new milestones in achieving self-reliance in the defence sector by embracing the Make in India initiative. He also congratulated the senior officials from DRDO who took part in the event and the people of the state on the occasion.

