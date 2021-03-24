NBVL gets ‘Corona Warriors International Award’

Kothagudem: Paloncha-based Nava Bharat Ventures Limited (NBVL) has been selected for 'Corona Warriors International Award' by Viswa Guru World Records, a Hyderabad based organisation.

NBVL vice-president Y Srinivasa Murthy, in a statement here on Tuesday, informed that Viswa Guru World Records selected the company in recognition of its outstanding work done during corona-induced lockdown in 2020.

The company contributed about Rs 2.5 crore to Chief Minister's Relief Fund and helped poor families affected by lockdown by providing rice and other essential commodities. It also distributed PPE kits, facemasks to healthcare institutions, police and municipal workers, he informed.

The company installed a central oxygen system at Government Hospital in Paloncha to treat patients and equipped Paloncha Vaikunta Dhamam with a gas cremation unit to conduct final rites, Murthy explained.

The company, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, constructed washrooms at Paloncha tahsildar office for the benefit of visitors. This was inaugurated by tahsildar Ch Swamy at a programme here on Tuesday.

Swamy thanked the company for providing washrooms for the people, who visit office on official work while the NBVL vice-president explained the CSR activities of the company.

Nava Bharat General Manager (Civil) MGM Prasad, GM (HR) VV Rajeshwar Rao, Chief Liaison Officer V Khadarendra Babu, Deputy Manager (Social Development) M Srinivasa Rao, official K Rajeshwar Rao and others were present.