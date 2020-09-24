NDA govt undermining federal structure: Oommen Chandy

Hyderabad: Expressing his concern over the way Farm Bill and others Bills were passed in the Parliament, the APCC party in-charge Oommen Chandy said that the NDA government was undermining the federal structure of the nation.



Speaking to media persons after holding meeting with APCC president, S Sailajanath in Hyderabad former Kerala CM said that the BJP led NDA government has completely failed in resolving the agrarian crisis and the way it was responding to the grave issues the nation was facing it against the ethos of federalism.

Briefing about the meeting, he said that the meeting focused on farmer's issues and also the relations between AP and Centre in resolving the post-bifurcation problems. While reminding that the UPA government had promised to provide special status to the AP following bifurcation, he said that the NDA government which came to power failed miserably in fulfilling the criteria.

"Not even a single assurance was fulfilled even after 6 years," he said. While referring to the ruling YSRCP, TDP and Janasena party, Sailajanath felt that these parties were functioning under the same umbrella known as BJP. "Jagan has changed his stance with regard to Amaravathi, while Congress remained steadfast with its stand," he added.