NE showers praise on Modi for taking laudable initiatives

Hyderabad: The BJP national executive meeting held on the first day lauded the initiatives, governance and foresight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in steering the country through the impact of Covid and changing geopolitical scenarios around.

On the first day of the meeting, the national executive took note of the fact that while the country under the leadership of PM Modi navigating through the hurdles posed by the Covid impact has also ensured to reach out to the poor through its Pradhana Mantri Garib Anna Kalyana Yojana.

The leaders at the meeting noted that the evidence-based date of the implementation of the programme and its outcomes could turn into a global model.

Similarly, the discussion on the economic situation has also noted how the country has achieved a growth rate better than those of the developed countries and turned into the sixth most robust economy in the world.

This was despite even the Noble Prize-winning economists predicting that people in large numbers would be starved to death after the math of Covid and due to adverse economic impact. It also lauded how the country could vaccinate about 190 crore people for covid with the development of vaccines within the country.

Discussions on the job creation and others would be discussed in detained said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

However, the two-day BJP national executive which is so far silent on the evolving situation in different parts of the country following the Udaipur incident is likely to discuss it as part of its political resolution. As several eyes are now on the reaction of the BJP national leadership on the issue.