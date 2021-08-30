Need to tap, hone rural players talent: Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

Nizamabad: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that the talent of rural players should be explored. He was the chief guest at a programme organised by Youth and Sports Welfare Department at Mini Stadium in Banswada town on Sunday on the occasion of National Sports Day and Major Dhyan Chand birth anniversary.

Pocharam paid floral tributes to Major Dhyan Chand.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Ponguleti lauded Dhyan Chand for taking India's prestige to international level. 'Dhyan Chand was a hockey wizard who has personally scored the most goals in the world with his talent in hockey.'

He congratulated all the players, who were born in remote villages and reached national and international levels with interest and self-cultivation. He said that a mini stadium with all facilities has been constructed for the convenience of the players in Banswada town.

The Speaker felicitated local players, who represented national and international sports events.