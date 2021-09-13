NEET exam in Telangana peaceful

Hyderabad: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 for admission in the undergraduate medical courses was held peacefully in Telangana and across the country, by following the Covid protocols on Sunday.

Candidates, wearing masks and holding their admit cards, were seen gearing up to centres in the city. According to the aspirants, the overall exam paper was moderate, as biology part was very easy, but they found physic and chemistry a little tough.

According to sources, although the examination was scheduled from 2-5 pm, centres were open by 11 am to avoid crowding and also to maintain social distancing, as per Covid protocol. All precautions were taken at the entry points and also inside the halls.

Temperature of each candidates was checked at the entrance. Around 60,000 students had registered for NEET exam in Telangana. This year apart from English and Hindi, other 13 regional languages have been added along with Telugu. M Karthikeya, who appeared for the exam at the Institute of Aeronautical Engineering , Dundigal , said, "biology part of the paper was easy, while physics and chemistry was a bit difficult. He also said the paper was lengthy."

"I was comfortable with the biology part of the NEET paper, as all questions were asked from NCERT book. However, the chemistry portion was moderate and the physics part was very tough. Due to postponement of exam many times, we could not prepare properly due to confusion," said Y Anu, an aspirant.

"It is very difficult to score full marks in the exam this year. Biology was easy, but physics and chemistry questions were tough; almost all questions were application-based," said R Nandini , another aspirant.