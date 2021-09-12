NEET exam to be conducted today

Karimnagar: The stage is all set for the conduct of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH courses in various colleges of the country on September 12 i.e. on Sunday.

A total of 5,379 students would be appearing in the examination in 10 centres in and around Karimnagar town. The examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The students would be allowed into the centres from 11 am onward. The students were informed to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 norms of wearing face mask, carrying sanitiser and drinking water bottle.

Karimnagar city NEET co-ordinator and Vivekananda Residential School (CBSE) principal T Lalitha Kumari said that they had made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of examination with the deployment of observers by the national testing agency.

She appealed to the students to reach the centres in advance and instructed the candidates not to bring any electronic gadgets along with them.