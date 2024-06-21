NEET fiasco: Congress demands PM to conduct all-party meeting

Hyderabad : Urging the PM to hold an all-party meeting on the NEET paper leak issue, the Congress felt that it was high time that Modi involved everyone on this ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’. Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, PCC vice president G Niranjan demanded that the Government order a comprehensive inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court Judge to avoid repeating such incidents in the future and jeopardising lives of students who have dreamt of becoming doctors.

“While millions of students are suffering from misconduct in the NEET and UGC-NET examinations, the PM was busy with his photo session in Bihar. It is proof of his irresponsibility,” he added. The Congress leader said around 24 lakh students toiled day and night for months to write the NEET exams and the irregularities in it shocked the entire country. “The Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan initially tried to cover up the irregularities and later said there were a few irregularities. Even before the controversy on NEET got settled, the new controversy on the UGC-NET exams has cropped up,” lamented Niranjan, who is also heading the EC Coordination Committee as its chairman.