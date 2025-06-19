Neglect of irri projects gives BRS fresh ammo to fire at Cong govt

Hyderabad: The opposition BRS party is getting ready to fight against the ‘deliberate negligence’ of the Congress government on Telangana irrigation projects as the BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao will be holding an important meeting with the party leaders soon.

This high-level meeting, which will be attended by top leaders of BRS, would mainly discuss the ‘negligence and anti-farmer attitude’ of the state government on irrigation projects.

The decision comes in the wake of the meeting of the MPs called by the government on Banakacharla project by the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government.

Party leaders said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s silence on the construction of state irrigation projects will also be discussed in the meeting. KCR will explain to the leaders the conspiracies of the Congress government, which was setting aside the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme, which was 90 per cent completed during the BRS regime, and was drying up the entire Kaleshwaram project on the pretext of two pillars being damaged.

Due to the criminal negligence of the Congress government, lakhs of acres of farmers were not getting irrigation water within the Kaleshwaram project. In the context of the Congress government and the Chief Minister acting as if they are siding with the farmers out of political malice, the next course of action will be discussed, the BRS leaders said.

The government’s negligence in not completing the construction of this project would cause irreparable damage to Telangana, and BRS would prepare plans for movement activities on this issue. In this crucial meeting, BRS leaders will comprehensively discuss the betrayal of Congress, which they say has been crushing Telangana farmers for the past year and a half.