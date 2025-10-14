Live
Neglect, vandalism shrouds girls college building
AIDWA demands restoration within a week
The All-India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) on Monday submitted a petition to district collector Adarsha Surabhi demanding immediate restoration of the girls junior college building, which has fallen into severe disrepair and poses a threat to students.
District secretary A Lakshmi and president Gadwal Sai Leela stated, “The building was constructed about 25 years ago by then Minister for Rural Development Chinna Reddy, who allocated park land specifically for the college. However, the building deteriorated badly. Windows and doors are broken, leading to further structural damage. The building is in a state of neglect and vandalism.”
“Around 700-750 students study, but toilets are damaged; absence of proper restrooms is causing severe inconvenience to the students. The compound wall collapsed, creating an unsafe environment,” they informed the DC.
Speaking to reporters, they warned, “If restoration work does not begin within a week, AIDWA will launch large-scale protest programmes. It is the government’s responsibility to protect this building for the future of the students. Under no circumstances should it fall into the hands of caste associations or private individuals. It must be used solely for educational purposes.”
The collector assured them that the issue would be taken seriously. He stated, “We will immediately send the joint collector to inspect the college and take steps to initiate restoration work for the benefit of the students.”
AIDWA assistant secretary Uma, member Rani, and several students were present.