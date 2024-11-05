Neredmet DIET removal puts D El.Ed candidates in the dock

Hyderabad: The removal of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Neredmet from the first phase of web counselling options for the two-year diploma courses in elementary education (D El Ed) and pre-school education (DPSE) for 2024-25 has created difficulties for the shortlisted candidates. As a result, they are compelled to choose other DIET colleges in various districts.

Some candidates highlighted that, in the first phase of DEECET 2024, seats were allocated in other districts, excluding Hyderabad. Around 350 candidates are now waiting for a chance to secure a seat in the second phase, hoping for an opportunity to gain admission to DIET Hyderabad. This issue arose as the National Council for Technical Education (NCTE) denied affiliation to DIET Neredmet, and with limited training institutes available in the city, many candidates from the first phase were assigned seats outside Hyderabad. However, some face challenges in relocating due to financial or family constraints, leaving them in a state of uncertainty.

K Jayasir, a D.El.Ed candidate, expressed, “In the first phase, I was allotted a seat in Mahabubnagar, but due to family issues, I’m unable to relocate there. It would be helpful if the Telangana Education Department could secure affiliation for DIET Neredmet, allowing us to choose seats locally.” He noted that the college has a capacity of 300 students—150 in the first year and 150 in the second year. N Sujatha, another candidate, shared a similar sentiment.

Kasturi Ravinder, general secretary of the State Guest Lecturers Association, highlighted the challenges faced by DIET Hyderabad, stating, “A lack of government support and a recent decision to allocate part of the campus for non-academic purposes has impacted the institute. Administrative delays, particularly in submissions to the NCTE, led to DIET Hyderabad’s exclusion from the first phase of admissions this year, resulting in lower enrollments and putting its sustainability at risk. Additionally, with 100 per cent vacancies across 30 sanctioned teaching positions, the institute is entirely dependent on guest lecturers to maintain its educational programmes.”

He emphasised that among the ten DIETs in Telangana, DIET Hyderabad is especially important due to its accessibility from all parts of the State and its appeal to students from other regions. As the State capital, Hyderabad attracts a diverse student body seeking quality education. Considering the stress faced by local candidates, he suggested that the State government should take special measures to allow them admission to DIET Hyderabad in the second phase.

Meanwhile, officials of the School Education Department, Telangana stated that the department is approaching NCTE again with all required documents and is trying to get affiliation for the next academic year.