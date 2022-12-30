New collectorate to implement biometric attendance system

Mahabubnagar: With the recent inauguration of new district collectorate complex in Mahabubnagar, the district administration is getting ready to implement biometric attendance system by integrating all the departments to together in the collectorate.

While taking part in a power point presentation on the implementation of biometric attendance system in the collectorate, district collector S Venkat Rao, said that it is very important for the government employees to function in a transparent, accountable and disciplined manner and deliver government service to the public.

The district collector informed that the new bio metric attendance system will be installed in the district collectorate initially and later on in the next 3 months period, this system of attendance will be extended to all other departments at Divisional and mandal levels across the district. All the departments in different divisions and mandals will be integrated with district server. "We are initially planning to implement the biometric system of attendance in the newly inaugurated district collectorate. From now onwards all the officials of different departments have to register their morning attendance and evening attendance on the biometric system. Apart from the departments in the new district collectorate all other department will also get the biometric system of attendance in the next one month's period," said the district collector.

The new biometric system of attendance is expected to be inaugurated by Excise, Prohibition, Sports, Tourism, Culture and youth welfare minister Dr. V. Srinivas Goud on Saturday, informed the district collector.

The district collector reminded that the state government has spent over Rs. 55 crore to build the integrated collectorate complex in the district, where in all the important offices and different departments that are shifted into the collectorate will linked with the biometric attendance system.

"The main objective of the integrated collector complex is to make sure all the departments are available at one place so that it will enable

Making the services of all the offices available to the people in the shortest possible time," observed the district collector.

As part of the implementation of this policy, each employee will be given an electronic identity card, informed the collector.

The Collector directed the concerned officials to make sure that the new collectorate is kept clean and neat with green gardens and ensure sanitation all the time.

Later, Revenue Additional Collector K Sitarama Rao, District Informative Officer MVVS Murthy gave a PowerPoint presentation and explained the implementation of biometric system to the employees.