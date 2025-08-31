New fee structure for premium vehicle reg numbers rolled out

Hyderabad: Buildingon its recent overhaul of Rule 81 under the Telangana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, the State government has issued a detailed amendment outlining the revised fee structure and application process for reserving premium vehicle registration numbers on Saturday.

It further clarifies the categorisation of special numbers and the associated costs, reinforcing the State’s push for transparency and digital governance.

Under the new rules, vehicle owners must apply exclusively through the Transport Department’s online portal www.transport.telangana.gov.in to reserve a registration number of their choice. The fee structure is now more granular, with numbers categorised into six tiers based on popularity and perceived prestige.

At the top of the list, numbers like 1, 9, and 9999 command a fee of Rs 1,50,000. The second tier includes numbers such as 99, 100, 786, 888, and 999, priced at Rs 1,00,000. The third tier, costing Rs 50,000, features numbers like 33, 111, 555, 666, 777, and 1000.

A broader fourth tier, priced at Rs 20,000, includes aesthetically pleasing or culturally significant numbers such as 1234, 2023, 2525, 3333, 4444, 5555, 6666, 7777, 8888, and 9090.

The fifth tier, priced at Rs 10,000, covers a wide range of sequential and symbolic numbers like 123, 143, 202, 345, 789, and 987.

All other numbers fall into the sixth tier, available for Rs 2,000.

The government has made it clear that applications must be submitted online and will not be accepted in person under any circumstances.

This move is expected to reduce manual intervention, curb corruption, and streamline the reservation process.

These updates come in addition to the previously announced auction mechanism for high-demand numbers, where multiple applicants must bid online within a specified two-hour window. The highest bidder wins the number, while unsuccessful bidders lose 10% of their fee. If the winning bidder fails to register a vehicle within 30 days, the reservation is canceled and the fee forfeited.

The comprehensive reform of Rule 81 reflects the Telangana government’s commitment to modernizing the transport services and enhancing revenue through premium services. Officials have invited public feedback on the amendments within fifteen days of the Gazette publication.

